68 MPH Wind Roars Through Salina

Wind gusting over 70-miles-per-hour caused issues across Kansas Wednesday.

The wind, combined with falling snow, caused blizzard conditions across a large portion of Western Kansas. Some areas received up to 8 inches of snow.

Interstate 70 was closed for much of the day from Salina to the Colorado border. At one point all state highways in Western Kansas were also closed. Numerous stranded vehicles which left on highways in southwest Kansas were preventing KDOT crews from plowing, and thus getting the highways reopened. Towing companies were moving cars, trucks, and semis semis.

The strong straight-line wind did cause some damage in some areas, even causing a housefire from downed powerlines.

Here are some wind recorded wind gusts via the National Weather Service: