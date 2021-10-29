66 MPH Wind Roars Across Salina

No injuries are reported after high winds wreaked havoc throughout the Sunflower State on Thursday.

Damaging wind roared through Salina. According to the National Weather Service, a gust of 66-miles-per-hour was reported at the Salina Regional Airport at 2:55 PM.

According to the agency, an unseasonably intense low pressure system tracked across the Plains into the Middle Mississippi Valley on October 27th and 28th. This feature produced very strong northwest winds across the Plains on Thursday October 28th with many locations measuring 50 to 65 mph winds.

Troopers responded to the scene of a semi tractor-trailer that was blown over midday on Highway 500 between Lean and Beaumont. Officials say eastbound traffic was delayed for hours after the crash. Then, two hours later, the Hodgeman County sheriff reported that K-156 had been closed at the west county line after wind-borne dust created zero-visibility conditions in the area.

Safety issues due to flying debris were widely reported in other parts of the state.

There was some damage reported across the Salina area, including several large trees blown down.