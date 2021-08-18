Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 67 °

64 New Local COVID Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 18, 2021

There have been 64 new COVID-19 cases identified in Saline County since Monday. With these new cases, there have been 82 cases in the last five days.

The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 530 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

Fortunately there were no new deaths, so the death toll is holding steady at 127,

An additional 430 people have been vaccinated in Saline County this week. This brings the total number of vaccinated people to 23,802 or 43.9 percent of the population- an increase of .8 percent over last week.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

64 New Local COVID Cases

There have been 64 new COVID-19 cases identified in Saline County since Monday. With these new cases...

August 18, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Medallion Quest Begins

Top News

August 18, 2021

Deaver and Galindo selected to 2021...

Sports News

August 18, 2021

Abilene Woman Killed in Crash

Kansas News

August 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abilene Woman Killed in C...
August 18, 2021Comments
Plans For Booster Shots B...
August 18, 2021Comments
Banquet to Feature Comedi...
August 18, 2021Comments
Pool Cues Stolen
August 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices