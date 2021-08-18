64 New Local COVID Cases

There have been 64 new COVID-19 cases identified in Saline County since Monday. With these new cases, there have been 82 cases in the last five days.

The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 530 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 19 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

Fortunately there were no new deaths, so the death toll is holding steady at 127,

An additional 430 people have been vaccinated in Saline County this week. This brings the total number of vaccinated people to 23,802 or 43.9 percent of the population- an increase of .8 percent over last week.