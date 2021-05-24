Salina, KS

6 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerMay 24, 2021

There are 6 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,287 total cases with 24 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 115.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 1 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 313,274 total cases and 5,058 deaths statewide.

6 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

