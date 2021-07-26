New COVID cases continue to surge in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 59 new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday. There are 200 cases of the virus currently active.

No additional deaths due to COVID have been reported in the past week. Salina Regional Health Center reported eight who people require hospitalization for COVID.

At least 21,614 people have been vaccinated in Saline County. This accounts for approximately 39.9 percent of the total population.

The agency says the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is to get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov.

There are also other steps you can take:

Stay home if you are sick.

if you are sick. Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at gogettested.com.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.