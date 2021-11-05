54 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

There have been 54 new COVID cases in Saline County since Monday and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 432 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 14 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 165 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

During the month of October, 600 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Saline County Health Department. Of those cases, 489 were unvaccinated, accounting for 81.5 percent of the total cases.

During the month of October, 15 residents of Saline County lost their lives to COVID-19. 12 were unvaccinated. 3 were vaccinated. In the same month, Salina Regional Health Center reported 9 in-hospital deaths due to COVID-19. 7 were unvaccinated. 2 were vaccinated.

In a hospital setting, the process of determining a person’s cause of death is fairly simple. Outside of the hospital, the Saline County Health Officer and County Coroner use all the facts available to determine if a death is due to COVID. The deceased whose deaths are due to accidents or other issues unrelated to COVID may be tracked as positive cases for the purpose of contact tracing, but not included in death totals.

Salina Regional Health Center reports all in-hospital deaths due to COVID, including those of people who lived outside of Saline County at the time of their death. While non-resident deaths are not reflected in the information released from the Saline County Health Department, it is important to note, resources at the hospital are impacted by every patient.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)