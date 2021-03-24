52 USD 305 Seniors Honored

Fifty-two USD 305 seniors have been Honored by the Kansas Honor Scholars Program.

According to USD 305, the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment honored Kansas high school seniors for their academic excellence and achievement. Kansas students ranking in the top 10 percent of their class received the honor.

The KU Alumni Association delivered distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions, certificates and letters of recognition to Central and South high schools for the 52 students.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KU honored the scholars virtually this year. A special congratulatory video, featuring messages from KU Chancellor Doug Girod, Alumni Association President Heath Peterson and former KU basketball player and Kansas Honor Scholar Perry Ellis, is available for viewing at kualumni.org/khs.

USD 305 Kansas Honor Scholars

Central High School

Valerie Alonso

Spencer Angell

Austin Beatty

Bridgit Conway

Chase Courbot

Shayla Dao

Avery Darby

Jake Eisenhauer

Erin Flax

Madison Freeman

Karter Fuller

Nelson Gutsch

Loren Houltberg

Katelee Jennings

Sophie Lenkiewicz

Makenzie Maring

Minerva Martinez

Reed McHenry

Hana North

Avery Regier

Isabella Rubino

Maxwell Shaffer

Braden Stack

Reagan Stein

South High School