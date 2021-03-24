Salina, KS

52 USD 305 Seniors Honored

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2021

Fifty-two USD 305 seniors have been Honored by the Kansas Honor Scholars Program.

According to USD 305, the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment honored Kansas high school seniors for their academic excellence and achievement. Kansas students ranking in the top 10 percent of their class received the honor.

The KU Alumni Association delivered distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions, certificates and letters of recognition to Central and South high schools for the 52 students.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KU honored the scholars virtually this year. A special congratulatory video, featuring messages from KU Chancellor Doug Girod, Alumni Association President Heath Peterson and former KU basketball player and Kansas Honor Scholar Perry Ellis, is available for viewing at kualumni.org/khs.

USD 305 Kansas Honor Scholars

Central High School

  • Valerie Alonso
  • Spencer Angell
  • Austin Beatty
  • Bridgit Conway
  • Chase Courbot
  • Shayla Dao
  • Avery Darby
  • Jake Eisenhauer
  • Erin Flax
  • Madison Freeman
  • Karter Fuller
  • Nelson Gutsch
  • Loren Houltberg
  • Katelee Jennings
  • Sophie Lenkiewicz
  • Makenzie Maring
  • Minerva Martinez
  • Reed McHenry
  • Hana North
  • Avery Regier
  • Isabella Rubino
  • Maxwell Shaffer
  • Braden Stack
  • Reagan Stein

South High School

  • Reese Altman
  • Evie Barth
  • Kaitlyn Bergmann
  • Leya Bixby
  • Mackenzie Bullis
  • Madalyn Crow
  • Maya Daily
  • Lauren Davison
  • Alexis Doherty
  • Ayleen Escobedo
  • Maeci Exline
  • Morgan Fischer
  • Diana Geist
  • Lizbeth Guardado
  • Megan Householter
  • Mariah Janda
  • Hannah Kipp
  • Tiana Marion
  • Nathan McConnell
  • Aum Patel
  • Lily Pham
  • Zozen Reitz
  • Brylee Sader
  • Emma Smith
  • Nathan Streeter
  • Michelle Tran
  • Travis Truong
  • Yaritza Vega

