51 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerJanuary 29, 2021
There are 51 new COVID-19 cases and Saline County, and no new deaths.
According to the Saline County Heath Department, there have now been 5,518 total cases with 1,789 currently active. There are 92 people who have died.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 22 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 274,685 cases and 3,779 deaths statewide.

51 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

