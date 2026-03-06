50th Festival to Feature Community Built Installation

A large-scale communal art installation and participatory performance are part of the plans for the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, Prairie Works Design will join the community for the 50th Festival celebration with “Community Tangle.” The large-scale communal art installation and participatory performance invites festivalgoers to create side-by-side over the course of the Festival, taking place in Oakdale Park from June 11–14, 2026.

During the three-day Festival, “Community Tangle” will evolve in real time, its final form shaped by the collective effort, play, and joy shared by the team of artists and everyone who chooses to participate. The completed piece will stand as a visual representation of community connection and creativity built over the 50-year history of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

“Community Tangle” invites participants to co-create a communal structure using natural materials and hands-on collaboration. Construction materials will include branches, vines, twine, grass, cattails, and other natural materials, with the materials themselves used to bind and secure the forms.

Festivalgoers of all ages are encouraged to take part at any point during the Festival, whether contributing for a few minutes or returning throughout the weekend to help the work transform.

In preparation for the Festival, Ann Zerger, Chip Parker and Timothy Parker in collaboration with Salina Art Center will be leading an adult class 18+, “Ethereal Artist Talk & Activity on March 13th, 2026, from 6PM to 8PM at the Salina Art Center Warehouse,149 South 4th Street, Salina, KS, 67401. This program is free to attend and will feature a hands-on activity made from natural materials that will eventually be incorporated into the “Community Tangle” installation at the Smoky Hill River Festival.

No experience needed, all materials will be provided, RSVP is not required but highly encouraged. RSVP using the following link: https://bit.ly/408arWW