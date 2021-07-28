50 New COVID Cases

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 50 new COVID-19 cases identified since the last update on Monday, making 109 new cases in the last five days. The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 250 cases of COVID-19.

There has been a total of 6662 confirmed cases, and at least 6292 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 120 members of our community have died due to COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 10 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19. Eight of the 10 are between 20 and 60. Most of these patients are residents of Saline County. The vaccination status of the hospitalized individuals is not available at this time.

At least 22,384 people have been vaccinated in Saline County. This accounts for approximately 41.2 percent of the total population and an increase of 1.3 percent (or an additional 770 residents) over the previous week.

This data now reflects vaccinations administered by CVS that are now being reported through the Federal Partnership Program.