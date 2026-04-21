50 Days Away from Smoky Hill River Festival

We’re about 50 days from the 50th Annual Smoky Hill River Festival coming to life again in Salina’s Oakdale Park.

Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look at the four day celebration of the arts and the planning behind it.

Anderson, who was a Salina teenager working in retail in 1976, also reflected on the ’76 version of the celebration, a salute to the Bicentennial year on Santa Fe and Iron Avenue.

The party in Oakdale Park runs June 11th through June 14th 2026.