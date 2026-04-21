50 Days Away from Smoky Hill River Festival

By Jeff Garretson April 21, 2026

We’re about 50 days from the 50th Annual Smoky Hill River Festival coming to life again in Salina’s Oakdale Park.

Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look at the four day celebration of the arts and the planning behind it.

 

Anderson, who was a Salina teenager working in retail in 1976, also reflected on the ’76 version of the celebration, a salute to the Bicentennial year on Santa Fe and Iron Avenue.

 

The party in Oakdale Park runs June 11th through June 14th 2026.

 