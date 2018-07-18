UPDATE: 5 Transported to Salina Hospital After Fire

Salina Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed an upstairs apartment in the 400 block of West Elm Street late Tuesday night.

According to Fire Prevention Officer Joe Kvacik, over 20 firefighters responded to the triplex apartment around 11:30pm where two adult females and three children were staying. The fire was on the second story of the building at 408 West Elm.

Authorities say all five were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment or observation.

According to one of the victims, she and three children had to jump from a second story window to escape. The flames where getting too close, and they were having trouble breathing when they jumped.

The victim indicated that one person had a broken arm, and one person had 2nd and 3rd degree burns along with smoke inhalation. One of the victims, an adult female, was transferred to a Wichita hospital to be further treated for burns.