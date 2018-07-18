Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

UPDATE: 5 Transported to Salina Hospital After Fire

KSAL StaffJuly 18, 2018

Salina Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed an upstairs apartment in the 400 block of West Elm Street late Tuesday night.

According to Fire Prevention Officer Joe Kvacik, over 20 firefighters responded to the triplex apartment around 11:30pm where two adult females and three children were staying. The fire was on the second story of the building at 408 West Elm.

Authorities say all five were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment or observation.

According to one of the victims, she and three children had to jump from a second story window to escape.  The flames where getting too close, and they were having trouble breathing when they jumped.

The victim indicated that one person had a broken arm, and one person had 2nd and 3rd degree burns along with smoke inhalation. One of the victims, an adult female, was transferred to a Wichita hospital to be further treated for burns.

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for ...

The Salina Falcons claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam tournament championship in 25 years. Salina...

July 18, 2018 Comments

Crash Sends Children to Hospital

Top News

July 18, 2018

Thirteen Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 18, 2018

Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

Top News

July 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thirteen Most Wanted Arre...
July 18, 2018Comments
Garage Fire Causes Extens...
July 18, 2018Comments
Trump Junior Campaigns fo...
July 18, 2018Comments
Abilene Man Reports Ident...
July 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH