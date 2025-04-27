$5 On Demand Rides Expanding

The same organization which provides public transportation in the Salina area started a low cost, on demand ride program, back in November on a trial basis. Because of its popularity, that program is now being expanded.

In response to increased ridership and community feedback, OCCK Transportation OnDemand service will now be available Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the exception of the driver shift change between 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

According to the organization, OCCK Transportation OnDemand is a flexible, app-based service designed to meet the transportation needs within the city limits of Salina. With this service, riders can book $5 rides at their convenience using the TransLoc app, which allows users to schedule, track, and manage their trips in real time. Riders without smartphone access can still schedule trips by calling OCCK Transportation’s customer service line at 785.826.1583.

“Expanding OCCK Transportation OnDemand service hours reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the community,” said Trell Grinter, Director of OCCK Transportation. “We’re proud to offer more options for riders and continue improving access to transportation in Salina.”

How to Schedule a Ride:

Download the TransLoc app from the Apple App Store or Google Play

from the Apple App Store or Google Play Create an account and select “OCCK Transportation OnDemand”

Book your ride by entering your pickup location, destination, and preferred time

Pay $5 per ride through the app.

For those new to using OCCK Transportation OnDemand, information will be available at www.salinacitygo.com.