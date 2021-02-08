5 New COVID Deaths, 50 New Cases

There are 5 new COVID deaths and 50 new cases of the virus in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,765 total cases with 1,303 of them currently active. There are now 100 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 16 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information: