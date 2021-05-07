Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 54 °

5 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2021

There are 5 new COVID cases in Saline County, and 2 new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,245 total cases with 70 cases currently active.

There have now also been 9 confirmed cases of The UK variant, B.1.1.7.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 114.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 310,582 total cases and 5,016 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

5 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

There are 5 new COVID cases in Saline County, and 2 new deaths. According to the Saline County He...

May 7, 2021 Comments

“Old Glory” Brings New ...

Kansas News

May 7, 2021

Two Wildcats Sign Free Agent Contra...

Sports News

May 7, 2021

More Officials, Better Fan Behavior...

Sports News

May 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Old Glory” B...
May 7, 2021Comments
Suspect Who Fired Shots S...
May 7, 2021Comments
Saturday Severe Weather P...
May 6, 2021Comments
Kansas House Passes Marij...
May 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices