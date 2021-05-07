5 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

There are 5 new COVID cases in Saline County, and 2 new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,245 total cases with 70 cases currently active.

There have now also been 9 confirmed cases of The UK variant, B.1.1.7.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 114.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 310,582 total cases and 5,016 deaths statewide.