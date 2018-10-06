Registration Open For 5th Zombie Pub Crawl

How does it look when the dead walk the streets? The streets of downtown Salina will again be crawling with zombies. On October 27th zombies awake from a fitful slumber to crawl in Salina Downtown’s fifth annual Zombie Pub Crawl.

A large crowd is expected for “Zombie Pub Crawl Part V: Nightmare on Main Street”.

Those who participate will enjoy drink specials, live entertainment and free cab rides home.

Participating bars and restaurants:

Big Nose Kate’s

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats

Coops Pizzeria

Martinelli”s Little Italy

Paramount Bar

The Voo

Join us October 27th from 4:00-8:00 P.M. when zombies awake from a fitful slumber to crawl in Salina Downtown’s fifth annual Zombie Pub Crawl!

Wearing your commemorative pub crawl t-shirt is not required for drink specials. Wrist bands will be provided. Creative costumes are encouraged.

Bloody Details:

$15.00 Event Registration-This includes commemorative T-shirt, Coozie (first 200 zombies), drink specials, no cover charges, live entertainment at most venues, free cab rides home until 9:00 P.M., courtesy of Sunflower Taxi.

$20.00 DAY-Of registration- T-shirt sizes and availability can not be guaranteed. Coozies will be limited to the first 200 people.

Registration is opens today, Saturday October 6th. It is $15.00 in advance, or $20 the day of the event.

With a registration will get you a commemorative Pub Crawl T-shirt, coozie, free cab rides home via Sunflower Taxi and access to all the fun. T-shirt size and availability after October 15th will not be guaranteed.

Hays Academy of Hair Design will be hosting a Zombie Boo-tique at their business 115 S. 5th Street from 3:00-6:00 P.M.on the day of the event. For a suggested donation of $5.00 they will make sure you look your deadliest.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi is offering free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are popular, with what have become annual Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day themed crawls.