471 Pounds of Pot Prompts Federal Prison Time

A traffic stop along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth has landed a man from Minnesota a federal prison sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 40-year-old Mark Anthony Berg from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Berg’s vehicle on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Troopers found 471 pounds of marijuana concealed in the vehicle.

Berg was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for driving the load of of marijuana to Kansas. In addition, he will serve three years on supervised release.