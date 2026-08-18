Auto Body Team Opens in Salina

They broke ground back in November. This week they cut the ribbon on a new state of the art, fully air conditioned facility. Auto Body Team is now open in South Salina.

Company President Ken Hunnell tells KSAL News he credits the hard work of a lot of people in transforming what eight months ago was a grassy field into this beautiful new facility.

Hunnell says when fully staffed the Salina location will employ 18 to 20 people. They are prepared to fix about 120 vehicles a month.

Hunnell anticipates some employees having the capability of making over $100,000 a year. He adds there are still a few positions available.

With the new Salina location Auto Body Team now has shops in Enid, Oklahoma, and in Hutchinson, Kansas as well. Hunnel says the goal is to add even more locations in the future.

The Auto Body Team facility is located in Salina at 3240 S 9th Street.