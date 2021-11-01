Salina, KS

46 New CVOID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2021

There have been 46  new COVID cases in Saline County since Friday and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 363 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 12 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 163 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The first of several planned community drive-thru Moderna booster vaccination clinics is planned in Salina this week. Vaccination clinics are planned for November 4th, 11th, and 18th at the 4 H Building in Salina. The vaccination clinics will be from 10 until 4 each day.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

 

 

