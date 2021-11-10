Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 48 °

46 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2021

There have been 46  new COVID cases in Saline County since Monday and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 454 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 13 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 166 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The second of several planned community drive-thru Moderna booster vaccination clinics is planned in Salina this week. Vaccination clinics are planned for November 11th, and 18th at the 4 H Building in Salina. The vaccination clinics will be from 10 until 4 each day.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Multiple Drug Raids and Arrests

A months-long investigation by the I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force culminated Wednesday with several se...

November 10, 2021 Comments

COVID Booster Vaccination Clinic Th...

Kansas News

November 10, 2021

Smoky Hill Museum Ready For Holiday...

Top News

November 10, 2021

46 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Kansas News

November 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Booster Vaccination...
November 10, 2021Comments
46 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
November 10, 2021Comments
“Demon Brigade̶...
November 10, 2021Comments
FHSU Launches MBA in Agri...
November 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices