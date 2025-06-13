40th Jam Kicks Off 49th River Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2025 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 40th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 49th annual party in the park.

The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But there were fans waiting when the gates opened at 4:00. First in line was Todd Pennington and his family and friends. The Pennington group lined up up at 12:30. Todd told KSAL News they wanted to find a good spot close to the stage.

When the gates opened, within a matter of minutes, many people were already claiming their favorite spots.

Salina Arts & Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson tells KSAL News over 7,700 people attended the Jam.

The Festival relies on approximately 2,000 volunteers each year. Volunteers can help in Artyopolis, artist hospitality, technical areas, and at the gates. Michelle Cardianal-Dolan organizes the gate volunteers. She tells KSAL News help is still needed for Saturday and Sunday. Learn more and sign up online at

https://salinaareaunitedway.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=87807.

Highlights of the Festival include 158 exhibiting artists from 21 states, including 55 first-time artists.

More than 20 site-specific outdoor Art Installations will surprise Festival-goers around every corner across Oakdale Park.

New Art Installations include:

“Salina Downtown Inc. Trash Corral Collaboration” by Mindy Allen

“Tool trailer mural” by Scribe

“Crazy Cool Crochet” by Tamara Kingery-Gonzales

“Who Let the Dogs Out” by Juniper

“TJ” Tangpuz

“Twisted Tornado” by Margaret Craig

Festival entertainment includes a wide variety of musical styles are represented with performances ranging from the familiar to the unconventional.

Headliners include:

The Freedom Affair (Friday)

My Son the Hurricane (Saturday)

Carswell & Hope (Sunday)

New acts this year:

The Animeros

Jon Muq

The Matchsellers

Me Like Bees

The Swallowtails

Willy Vela Y Sus Aquilillos

There are 35 food vendors, including 7 who are new to the festival. Whether you’re craving some mouth-watering Korean Corn Dogs, sizzling Teriyaki Steak and Chicken on-a-stick, authentic carne adovada street tacos, or the playful crunch of roasted spicy peanuts, there’s something for every foodie. And let’s not forget the fried Oreos or new whimsical drinks—a Cotton Candy Bomb or a Sour Gummy Surprise.

On the morning of Saturday, June 14, Salina Regional Health Center will host the 44th Smoky Hill River Run. The event includes a two-mile walk, children’s races, and a two-mile and five-mile electronically timed race.

Register online at https://srhc.com/riverrun/.

Sunday at the Festival chill out with a smaller crowd. The day includes a robust music lineup, a less hectic environment, and a unique scavenger hunt featuring plastic flower seeds that will be hidden on the Festival grounds and ready to be removed from the environment before they spread uncontrollably! The “seeds” are handmade by Margaret Craig, a Festival Installation artist, and will be released into the wild on Sunday, throughout the day, but you will be able to see them in full bloom near the demonstration area Friday and Saturday at the “Setting Seed” installation near the art demonstration area.

Admission to the Smoky Hill River Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities starting Wednesday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free.