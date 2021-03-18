40th Art Is Ageless Winners

The winners of Salina Presbyterian Manor’s Art is Ageless competition have been selected.

According to the organization, they recently hosted a come-and-go reception for the winning artists in the annual Art is Ageless juried competition.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Cathy Boos, marketing director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of artists age 65 and older. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

Winners in the Salina Presbyterian Manor Art is Ageless juried competition were:

Best of Show professional: Craig Boyers, “Feminine Reflections within the Facets of Life’s Oriel”

Best of Show amateur: Jean Fritz, “Irresistible Iris”

People’s Choice amateur: Jan Warren, “Book Shelf Quilt”

People’s Choice professional: Glenn Knak, “Watch Your Tail”

Judge’s Choice amateur: Bill Weaver, “What Choo Lookn At”

Judge’s Choice professional: Robert Peck, “Windward Influence”

Christmas amateur: Dan Norman, “Saint Nick”

Christmas professional: Stan Lauer, “The Christmas Box”

Drawing professional: Craig Boyers, “Feminine Reflections within the Facets of Life’s Oriel”

Fiber Arts amateur: Kenneth Bridges, “Contemplation”

Fiber Arts professional: Janie Tubbs, “Rainbow Bushel Basket XL”

Mixed Media/Crafts amateur: Bill Weaver, “What Choo Lookn At”

Mixed Media/Crafts professional: William Andrews, “Keepsake Box”

Needlework amateur: Phyllis Johnson, “Monthly Calendar”

Needlework professional: Martha Oakes, “13 Days of Halloween”

Painting amateur: Wayne Keeler, “African Wild Dog”

Painting professional: Craig Boyers, “Palingenesis of Pulsars and Planets Part 1”

Photography amateur: Joyce Roe, “Evening Color”

Quilting amateur: Carol Keeler, “Just a Splash of Red”

Quilting professional: Martha Oakes, “Gorgeous Gourds”

Sculpture/3-D professional: Robert Peck, “Windward Influence”

Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America communities to be judged at the masterpiece level. Winning entries at the masterpiece level are elected for publication in PMMA’s annual Art is Ageless calendar and note cards.

Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years. Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.

Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America’s Art is Ageless program encourages Salina Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.