4 Teens Uninjured after Crash

KSAL StaffJuly 6, 2021

A 16-year-old driver from Solomon was cited on charges of flee and eluding after he allegedly tried to outrun a Salina patrol car early Tuesday morning.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester an officer on patrol attempted a traffic stop around 4:15am near the intersection of Crawford and Ohio after the driver performed an improper turn.

The teen accelerated, hit a curb and went airborne near the intersection of Crawford and Holly.

Police say the 2002 Toyota Avalon was damaged and towed from the scene. The driver and three other teens inside his vehicle were not injured.

