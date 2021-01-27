4 New Deaths, 67 New COVID Cases

There are 4 new deaths and 67 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there now have been 5,467 total cases with 1,828 currently active. At least 3,547 people have recovered and now 92 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 23 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. They understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to the FAQ Section for additional questions.