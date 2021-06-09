Salina, KS

4 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2021

There are 4 new COVID cases in Saline County, and one new death

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,315 total cases with 20 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 118.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 315,500 total cases and 5,103 deaths statewide.

