4-H #OpportunityForAll

National 4-H week has something for everyone in October.
And the sky is the limit for youth and families who join 4-H clubs. 4-H Youth Development Agent Sarah Maass tells KSAL News that you don’t have to live on a farm to take advantage of the programming opportunities with local clubs.
Maass adds that 4-H members not only learn from doing – but by communicating about the process.
For more information on Saline County and Ottawa County 4-H contact:
Sarah E. Maass
4-H Youth Development Agent
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] mailto:[email protected]
Kate Littich
4-H Program Assistant
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] mailto:[email protected]