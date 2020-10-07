Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 56 °

4-H #OpportunityForAll

Jeff GarretsonOctober 7, 2020

National 4-H week has something for everyone in October.

And the sky is the limit for youth and families who join 4-H clubs. 4-H Youth Development Agent Sarah Maass tells KSAL News that you don’t have to live on a farm to take advantage of the programming opportunities with local clubs.

 

 

Maass adds that 4-H members not only learn from doing – but by communicating about the process.

 

 

For more information on Saline County and Ottawa County 4-H contact:

Sarah E. Maass
4-H Youth Development Agent
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] mailto:[email protected]

Kate Littich
4-H Program Assistant
Phone: 785-309-5850
[email protected] mailto:[email protected]

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

4-H #OpportunityForAll

National 4-H week has something for everyone in October. And the sky is the limit for youth and f...

October 7, 2020 Comments

Virtual Drugstore Sit-In Event at S...

Top News

October 7, 2020

Suspect Damages Vehicles While Flee...

Top News

October 7, 2020

Breeland Back On Chiefs’ Roster

Sports News

October 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

4-H #OpportunityForAll
October 7, 2020Comments
Satellite Tag Office Temp...
October 7, 2020Comments
â€œCitizen Review Boardâ€...
October 6, 2020Comments
Saline County Mask Ordina...
October 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH