4.5 Pounds of Heroin Land Man Federal Prison Sentence

A Mexican national who was arrested in Kansas with 4.5 pounds of heroin will spend nearly 3.5 years in federal prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 26-year-old Elesvan Garcia-Matinez pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

In his plea, Garcia-Matinez admitted the Geary County Sheriff’s Office stopped his car on I-70 in Geary County. In the trunk, they found a modified fire extinguisher containing about 4.5 pounds of heroin.

Garcia-Matinez was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison.