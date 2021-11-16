Salina, KS

35th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2021

Hundreds of bikers with big hearts will be on a mission roaring across Salina this weekend, delivering toys.

For the 35th year in a row the Salina Toy Run will provide hundreds of toys to needy children. Toys collected during the Salina event will be donated to Ashby House and Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Though all of the motorcycle riders and their passengers will dress for the weather, many will also be colorfully dressed for the season. Each will also have a toy.

The gathering will depart from the Central Mall parking lot at 2:00 Sunday afternoon. After parading across and around town, the procession will stop at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to drop off toys.

 

 

 

