33rd Christmas Festival, Parade of Lights

Salina Downtown is ready for one of its most anticiapted events of the year, the Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights. This Saturday will be a day full of jolly good holiday fun.
This year will mark 33 years of the event. The 2024 event is scheduled for Saturday, and will again include a full day of events culminating with the popular parade of lights.
Events include:
- Polar Express showing at Salina Art Center Cinema 10am
- Make-your-own Christmas Cards at Salina Art Center Warehouse 11a-1p
- Holiday Farm & Art Market Downtown at City Lights Stage 1-3pm Letters to Santa at Salina Selfie Station 1-4pm
- Live Nativity by Immanuel Lutheran Church at Pioneer Presidents Place from 1-2:30pm
- Rolling Hills Zoo animals at The Bath Pub 1-3pm
- Sugar Cookies by Seraphim Bread at The Bath Pub
- Smoky Hill Museum open house from 1-3pm
- Face Painting by Color Me Crazy brought to you by Bank of Tescott in Campbell Plaza from 2-4pm
- Santa Snack bags in Campbell Plaza provided by First Bank Kansas from 2-4pm
- Pictures with Santa, treats, and music at Homewood Suites by Hilton from 2:30-5:30pm
- Pre-parade performances starting at 5pm at City Lights Stage
- Parade of Lights begins at 6pm sharp