33 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 33 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 752 cases with 237 of them currently active. There are 504 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1 Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 58,629 cases and 637 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: