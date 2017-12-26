UPDATE: Four Killed in Crash Near Abilene

Four people from Missouri were killed in a single vehicle crash near Abilene Tuesday morning when their truck plunged off a bridge.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Dodge Dakota was headed west on Interstate 70. Due to weather conditions the driver hit the guardrail at mile marker 274.3.

The truck traveled 230 feet beside the guardrail and then continued 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling off the bridge. The truck fell approximately 25 feet off the bridge and landed on an embankment next to railroad tracks below. It came to rest on its top.

All occupants, including the driver and three passengers, were killed. The driver was identified as 47-year-old Lisa Luft. The passengers were 20-year-old Brianna Luft, 14-year-old Aria Luft, and 18-year-old Saleena Senzee. All four were from Kearney, Missouri.

The crash happened at 9:55 Tuesday morning, a mile west of the Abilene exit on Interstate 70.

—

ORIGINAL: First responders are working a fatality accident on Interstate 70 near Abilene

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Dickinson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash just before 10:00 in the morning. The agency a short time later requested that the KHP take over the investigation.

There are four fatalities.

The KHP’s Critical Highway Accident Response Team has responded.

The crash has impacted westbound travel in the area, slowing it to a single lane.