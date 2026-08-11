31 Express Interest in Vacant Commission Seat

Over thirty citizens submitted Expression of Interest forms to fill the Salina City Commission seat recently vacated by former Commissioner Jerry Ivey. Deadline to submit a form was Monday.

Among the applicants are a former state senator, a former Salina Mayor, a former Saline County Commissioner, a former USD 305 School Superintendent, a former USD 305 school board member, a Salina pastor, and multiple other interested citizens.

Here is the complete pool of applicants:

Andreas Leiblen

April Decker

Arlander Johnson III

Ben Windholz

Brian Weisel

Chad Farber

Dean Klenda

Diana Frobenius

Gabriel Levinson

Garry Waldren

Gary Norris

Haley Helzer

James Lewis

Jen Moran

John Magee

John Price

Kala Tague- Hurde

Karl Ryan

Kevin Korb

Kimberly Klucas

Mark Bandre

Mark Haase

Marty Weaver

Michael Curtiss

Mike Robben

Randall Hardy

Scott Mccready

Shalonda Smith

Teresa Goering

Terry Hill

Toni Keller

State law requires a replacement within 60 days of the date of resignation.

City Commissioners will select a replacement from the pool of applicants on August 24th.