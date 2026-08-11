31 Express Interest in Vacant Commission Seat

Over thirty citizens submitted Expression of Interest forms to fill the Salina City Commission seat recently vacated by former Commissioner Jerry Ivey. Deadline to submit a form was Monday.
Among the applicants are a former state senator, a former Salina Mayor, a former Saline County Commissioner, a former USD 305 School Superintendent, a former USD 305 school board member, a Salina pastor, and multiple other interested citizens.
Here is the complete pool of applicants:
- Andreas Leiblen
- April Decker
- Arlander Johnson III
- Ben Windholz
- Brian Weisel
- Chad Farber
- Dean Klenda
- Diana Frobenius
- Gabriel Levinson
- Garry Waldren
- Gary Norris
- Haley Helzer
- James Lewis
- Jen Moran
- John Magee
- John Price
- Kala Tague- Hurde
- Karl Ryan
- Kevin Korb
- Kimberly Klucas
- Mark Bandre
- Mark Haase
- Marty Weaver
- Michael Curtiss
- Mike Robben
- Randall Hardy
- Scott Mccready
- Shalonda Smith
- Teresa Goering
- Terry Hill
- Toni Keller
State law requires a replacement within 60 days of the date of resignation.
City Commissioners will select a replacement from the pool of applicants on August 24th.