Rivers Retiring From Salina Shares

After years of leadership Salina Shares Founder and Executive Director Debbie Rivers plans to retire effective at the end of 2026.

According to the organization, under the leadership of Rivers Salina Shares has grown from a God-inspired idea into a trusted community organization commonly recognized for its Random Acts of Kindness and Free Laundry Program, Sharing the Load (formerly Laundry Love).

As part her retirement announcement, Rivers shared a personal letter reflecting on the organization’s history, expressing appreciation to the many individuals who helped advance its mission, and looking ahead with confidence. The full letter is available on the organization’s website at salinashares.org.

Looking Ahead

Rivers, along with the Board of Directors, have selected Katie Schneider to assume leadership in 2027, leading Salina Shares into its next chapter.

“I am honored to build upon the incredible foundation Debbie has created,” Schneider said. “The Salina community and our dedicated volunteers have and always will be essential to our ability to serve our neighbors. I look forward to working to continue to expand our impact of service to Salina for years to come.”

Salina Shares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the Salina community by connecting people with resources, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities for neighbors to support one another. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, Salina Shares works to build a more connected, resilient, and thriving community.

A Retirement Celebration for Rivers will take place in October with specifics to be released closer to the date.