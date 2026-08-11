School Set to Start

Summer vacation is over. Wednesday is the first day of the 2026-27 school year for Salina Public Schools.

Here is the first day schedule:

Grades 1-5 (Pre-K and K conferences by appointment)

Grades 6 and 9 (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

Bus transportation will begin on Wenesday. All grades (Pre-K–12) attend on Aug. 17.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students, grades 1-5, will attend a full day on Aug. 12. Regular elementary school hours for the 2026-27 school year are 8:25 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Pre-K and Kindergarten conferences will be held by appointment on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13. Kindergarten students will attend school on Aug. 14 and Pre-K students will attend school on Aug. 17.

Middle Schools Orientation

Orientation for Lakewood (LMS) and South (SMS) middle schools’ sixth grade students will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served. Students will meet teachers, staff, classmates, tour their school building and learn about school culture and expectations.

All middle school students at LMS and SMS, including seventh and eighth graders, will attend Thurs., Aug. 13. Regular middle school hours for the 2026-27 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.

High Schools Orientation

Orientation for Central (CHS) and South (SHS) high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All high school students at CHS and SHS, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Thurs., Aug. 13. Regular high school hours for the 2026-27 school year are 7:45 a.m. – 2:55 p.m.