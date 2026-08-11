New Salina Fire Station Now Open

The Salina Fire Department’s new Station 4 is now open. Monday was the first shift in the new facility located at the intersection of E. Crawford and Markley Road.

Salina Fire Chief Shane Pearson tells KSAL News the new station is much-needed. They have outgrown the current facility and need to expand it to better serve the community.

At around 20,000 square feet, the new Station 4 is about triple the size of the old Station 4 which was built in the 1960s, located near the intersection of East Crawford and Marymount Road. The three small bays have been upgraded to five large bays for fire apparatus and ambulances. The new station will be staffed by a crew of five or six, including a truck and ambulance crew, depending on the shift.

Older stations, such as Station 1 and Station 2, built in the 1950s and 1960s, are landlocked and undergo renovations rather than being relocated. The new Station 4 is designed to meet current and future demands for decades to come.