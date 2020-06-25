Salina, KS

30th Annual Kansas Grand Slam Kicks Off Today

Pat StrathmanJune 25, 2020

Numerous baseball teams flock to Dean Evans Stadium and James Matson Field this weekend for the 30th Annual Kansas Grand Slam Tournament.

The COVID-19 pandemic slightly altered the field, but the tournament is scheduled to move forward. The defending 18U champions Millard North are a part of the group.

You can watch games at Dean Evans Stadium here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kwu/

Thursday, June 25

TIME DEAN EVANS; JAMES MATSON
10:00 16U – McPherson vs Salina Eagles; 16U – Hays Eagles vs. Topeka Scrappers
12:15 16U – Omaha Wolfe Electric vs Manhattan Warriors; 18U – Hutchinson vs Great Bend Chiefs**
2:30 16U – Topeka Scrappers vs Salina Hawks; 18U –Kansas Senators vs Hays Eagles
4:45 16U – Hays Eagles vs Omaha Sportsclips; 18U – Hutchinson vs Topeka Scrappers
7:00 18U – Salina Falcons vs Millard North

Friday, June 26

10:00 18U – Hays Eagles vs Millard North; 16U – Salina Hawks vs Hays Eagles **
12:15 16U – Manhattan Warriors vs McPherson **; 16U – Omaha Sports Clips vs Topeka Scrappers**
2:30 18U- Great Bend vs Topeka Scrappers; 18U – Salina Falcons vs Hays Eagles**
4:45 18U – Wichita Sluggers vs Hutchinson; 16U – Salina Eagles vs Manhattan Warriors
7:00 18U – Kansas Senators vs Salina Falcons; 16U – McPherson vs Omaha Wolfe Electric

Saturday, June 27

10:00 16U – Omaha Sportsclips vs Salina Hawks; 18U – Wichita Sluggers vs Great Bend
12:15 16U – Salina Eagles vs Omaha Wolfe Electric**; 18U – Topeka Scrappers vs Wichita Sluggers**
2:30 18U – Millard North vs. Kansas Senators**
4:45 18U – Pool A #4 vs Pool B #4**; 16U – Pool A #4 vs. Pool B #4**
7:00 16U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool A# 2 vs Pool B #3; 16U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3
9:00 18U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool A #2 vs. Pool B #3; 18U – Bracket Quarterfinals – Pool B #2 vs Pool A #3

Sunday, June 28

12:00 16U-Bracket Semifinals – (A1 vs B2-B3 winner); 16U – Bracket Semifinals – (B1 vs A2-B3 winner)
2:15 18U – Bracket Semifinals (A1 vs. B2-A3 winner); 18U – Bracket Semifinals (B1 vs. A2-B3 winner)
4:30 16U – Championship Game
5:00 18U – Championship Game

Team underlined is the home team.
** — Coin flip decides home team in these games.
In bracket play, team with better seed is the home team.
In championship game, there is a coin flip if the two teams have the same seeding.

