3-Year-Old Child Accidentally Shot

A 3-year-old Western Kansas boy has been hospitalized in Wichita after he was accidentally shot by his twin brother.

The shooting incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the Edwards County community of Kinsley.

Edwards County Sheriff Bryant Kurth told KSN News in Wichita the boy, identified as Alexander Amaya, was shot in the shoulder by his 3-year-old brother.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, Amaya had already been taken to a local hospital. He was then flown to Wesley Medical Center due to concern over blood loss

The child’s condition was stable Friday morning.