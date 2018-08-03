Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 74 °

3-Year-Old Child Accidentally Shot

KSAL StaffAugust 3, 2018

A 3-year-old Western Kansas boy has been hospitalized in Wichita after he was accidentally shot by his twin brother.

The shooting incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in the Edwards County community of Kinsley.

Edwards County Sheriff Bryant Kurth told KSN News in Wichita the boy, identified as Alexander Amaya, was shot in the shoulder by his 3-year-old brother.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, Amaya had already been taken to a local hospital. He was then flown to Wesley Medical Center due to concern over blood loss

The child’s condition was stable Friday morning.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Gearing Up For School

The goal of a massive volunteer effort in Salina on Friday was to make sure all children have the to...

August 3, 2018 Comments

KWU Tabbed 3rd, Bethany 5th/7th at ...

Sports News

August 3, 2018

3-Year-Old Child Accidentally Shot

Kansas News

August 3, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 8-4

Sports News

August 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3-Year-Old Child Accident...
August 3, 2018Comments
Garden City Football Play...
August 3, 2018Comments
Man Arrested after Rampag...
August 3, 2018Comments
COMCARE Imaging Center Ea...
August 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH