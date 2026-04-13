3 Teens Arrested in Arson Case

Three juveniles were arrested on Friday after they allegedly started a mattress on fire at the west campus for St. Francis Ministries.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday night around 7:30pm, deputies found a mattress that had been on fire and was extinguished by St. Francis staff.

During the investigation, it was discovered that three juvenile females, all 14 years of age, had stolen a lighter from staff and ignited the mattress. Smoke alarms alerted staff who were able to extinguish the fire with water bottles.

Damage to the mattress and box spring is estimated at $800.

Deputes say the juveniles also poured water on an electrical outlet in attempt to spark an electrical outlet on fire, however, was unsuccessful, and caused an estimated $50 damage.

All three girls were arrested and are in custody. All are facing charges linked to aggravated arson.

Photo courtesy of Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office