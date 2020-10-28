3 Smoky Valley upsets #2 Cheney to Advance To Volleyball State Final Four

Smoky Valley got up two sets early and, despite a third set loss, quelled a fourth set run by Cheney to advance to the Final Four of State volleyball in Hutchinson on Saturday. Smoky Valley set the stage in set one with a Madi Tolle ace block to get things going and never looked back as they won 25-17. Abby Rose led the Vikings with five kills in that game and McKinley Johnson and Elyse Ramsey both had six assists. In the second set the Vikings jumped out to an early 5-2 lead and then held Cheney at bay en route to a 25-18 second set victory. This set the Vikings were led by Aubrey Boldra with four kills while Rose and Addie Heitschmidt added three kills each. Cheney bounced back in the third set and used six kills by senior, Kylee Scheer to win a back and forth set 26-24 to push the match to a fourth set. In the fourth, the Vikings jumped out early but Cheney quickly pushed to the front and seemed to have Smoky Valley on their heels. The Vikings were forced to call a timeout trailing 16-18 but then rebounded after the timeout to go on a 9-1 run to finish off the match and punch their ticket to the Final Four in 3A State Volleyball. The Vikings were led on the night by Abby Rose who finished with 13 kills while Bri Franklin added 9 kills and Madi Tolle had 7. McKinley Johnson led the Vikings with 19 assists while Elyse Ramsey added 17. Tolle also had four huge ace blocks. Cheney was led by their senior, Kylee Scheer who had 16 kills on the night as well as 7 assists. Brooklyn Were also added 14 assists with her 4 kills for the Cardinals. Cheney finishes the season at 28-4 while the Vikings continue on in State play with a record of 31-2. State matches will be held in Hutchinson on Saturday morning starting at 10:45 am.

-Don Bengtson