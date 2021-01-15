Salina, KS

3 New Deaths, 103 New COVID Cases

Todd PittengerJanuary 15, 2021

There are 3 new deaths and 103 new COVID cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department,  there have now been 5,076 total cases, with, with 1,805 currently active. There are 3,188 people who have recovered, and now 83 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 23 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
This is an ever-evolving situation. Please continue to follow official sources to obtain the most accurate information possible.
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.
Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 256,134 cases and 3,502 deaths statewide.

