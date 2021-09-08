3 New COVID Deaths, 79 New Cases

There are three new COVID deaths in Saline County and 79 new cases.
According to the Saline County Health Department, three people have died of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Overall, 140 people have now died locally.
Along with the three deaths’, have been 79 new cases of COVID-19.
Salina Regional Health Center reports that 14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
An additional 273 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .5 percent. A total of 24,846 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 45.6 percent of the total population.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
- Get vaccinated.
You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
- Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
- Do not travel to “hot spots.”
If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.