3 New COVID Deaths, 196 New Cases

Todd PittengerDecember 29, 2021

There have been three new COVID deaths in Saline County since Wednesday  and 196 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, Saline County hit a grim milestone this week marking more than 10,000 people in Saline County who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 959 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 22 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There now have been 187 COVID related deaths overall.

An additional 203 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .3 percent.

A total of 28,887 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 53.3 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

