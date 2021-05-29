3 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

There are 3 new COVID cases in Saline County, and one new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,295 total cases with 26 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 116.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 1 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 313,997 total cases and 5,076 deaths statewide.