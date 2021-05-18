3 New Cases, 1 New COVID Death

There are 3 new COVID cases in Saline County, and 1 new death.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,275 total cases with 35 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is now 115.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 2 patients who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 312,073 total cases and 5,040 deaths statewide.