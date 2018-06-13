3 Hurt in North Salina Crash

A two-vehicle accident at a north Salina intersection sends a family of three to the hospital.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident occurred on Monday at the intersection of 12th St. and Ash St. at 2:35 p.m.

Forrester says that a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country mini van being driven by 33-year-old Shaleah Carmichael of Salina came to a stop at a stop sign, facing south on 12th St.

Carmichael then pulled in to the intersection where she did not see a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Jordan Bender, 27, Salina, going eastbound on Ash resulting in a collision.

Carmichael’s van sustained significant damage to the front right fender area of the vehicle, while Bender’s car had front left corner damage. Both were towed from the scene.

Bender also had two children occupying the vehicle, ages 10 and eight, and all were complaining of pain. Forrester says that all three were to sent to the hospital by EMS.

Carmichael was uninjured, however, she was cited for no proof of insurance and stop sign violation.