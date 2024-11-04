3 Arrested after Vape Shop Window Shattered

Three teenage boys were taken into custody after a window was smashed at a Salina vape shop.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers were sent to Juicy’s Vapor Lounge, 2316 Planet Avenue on Saturday morning around 2:10am after a window was shattered. Police say the trio tried to throw a rock through the window with intentions of stealing vape products.

Officers arrived and two of the boys ran. A third was arrested at the scene. Police were able to contact the two other teens who returned to the location.

The three are facing charges that could include attempted burglary and damage to property. Cost of the window is still be determined.

The teens from Salina, Chapman and Junction City were released to the custody of their parents.