3 Appointed to Wildlife and Parks Commission

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Emerick Cross, Lauren Queal Sill, and Warren Gfeller to the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission.

“The conservation of our wildlife and natural resources is critical for the future of our state,” Kelly said. “Emerick, Lauren, and Warren are passionate about conservation, and I know they will work hard to ensure that Kansans have the opportunity to utilize and admire our natural resources. We are lucky to have them on the team.”

The commission works to conserve and enhance Kansas’ wildlife and provide the public with opportunities for the use and appreciation of the state’s natural resources. The governor appoints all seven members of the commission, one from each fish and wildlife administration region.

Emerick Cross, Kansas City, currently serves as the director and commission liaison for the unified government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, County Administrator’s Office. Previously, he served as the director of the Transportation and Parking Control Departments for Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. Cross received a master’s degrees in public administration, a master’s degree in business administration essentials, and a bachelor’s degree in communication studies, all from the University of Kansas. He also holds an associate degree in pre-law from Kansas City, Kansas community College.

Lauren Queal Sill, Hutchinson, currently serves as a physical therapist for USD 308, AccucareTX, and Angels Home Health Care Agency. She holds a master’s degree in leadership from Denver Seminary, a master’s degree in physical therapy from Wichita State University, a master’s degree in athletic training/exercise science from Western Michigan University, and a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Wichita State University.

Warren Gfeller, Russell, is currently manager and owner of Stranger Valley Land Co. LLC. Previously, he was the president, CEO, and a director of Ferrellgas, Inc. Gfeller received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kansas State university, and is currently a member of several public and private boards and foundations.

The governor’s appointments to the wildlife and parks commission are not subject to Senate confirmation.