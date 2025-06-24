28 Arrested in Drug Case

A year-long comprehensive investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Junction City and Manhattan culminated with 28 arrests.

According to the Junction City Police Department, officers executed multiple Geary County District Court arrest warrants last week. The following individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation:

Donte Roberts, Junction City, KS

Marchella Woods, Junction City, KS

Kacey Selby, Junction City, KS

Brandale Williams Sr., Junction City, KS

Brandale Williams Jr., Junction City, KS

Stephanie Meier, Junction City, KS

Robert Warner Jr., Junction City, KS

Britteny Hall, Junction City, KS

Traquean Roberts, Junction City, KS

Patricia Campbell, Junction City, KS

Michael Rogel, Junction City, KS

Cody Dodge, Manhattan, KS

Brittanie Vaughn, Manhattan, KS

Samantha Arnold, Junction City, KS

Kelly Simmons, Junction City, KS

Angel Morgan, Manhattan, KS

Donnithan Jones, Manhattan, KS

Stephanie Pena, Junction City, KS

Daizha Brooks, Manhattan, KS

Justin Beckham, Junction City, KS

Aaron Renshaw, Junction City, KS

Jalisa Carson, Manhattan, KS

Mercedez Palmer, Junction City, KS

Danielle M. Jones, Junction City, KS

Dwight Reid, Junction City, KS

Stephanie Boyer, Junction City, KS

Rickey Gassen, Junction City, KS

Abigayle Franklin, Junction City, KS

The Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Riley County Police Department worked together during this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912 or the Geary County Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477, where tips can be submitted anonymously.