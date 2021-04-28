There are 26 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,202 total cases with 63 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 109.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have five patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 308,510 cases and 4,978 deaths statewide.