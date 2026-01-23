$250,000 Gift to Healthcare Project

A $250,000 gift is a shot in the arm to the new Salina Family Healthcare expanded facility which will enhance its integrated medical, dental, eye care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center the philanthropic pledge from Bennington State Bank will directly support the construction of SFHC’s new state-of-the-art facility.

“This is the kind of community partnership that makes Kansas strong,” said Dr. Robert Kraft, CEO of SFHC. “For more than a century, BSB has shown up for its communities—through service, leadership, and genuine commitment to helping Kansas families thrive. Their pledge underscores their belief that accessible, integrated healthcare is essential to a prosperous future for all.”

BSB’s contribution moves SFHC closer to its local fundraising goal and builds on early momentum generated by the Augustine Family, Salina Regional Health Center, and other community partners. The $55 million project will expand SFHC’s medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, pharmacy, and residency training capacity—fortifying healthcare access not only for Salina, but for rural communities across Kansas.

“Our roots run deep in the rural communities we proudly serve every day. Supporting community health has always been part of our commitment, because strong communities begin with healthy families,” said Darren Gragg, President and CEO of Bennington State Bank.

Founded on integrity and trust in 1887, BSB has become known not only for exceptional hometown banking service but also for its unwavering commitment to community well-being. From supporting local schools and youth programs to volunteering at charitable events and strengthening local economies, BSB’s mission has always extended far beyond the walls of its branches.

“The new Salina Family Healthcare Center reflects our long-standing commitment to investing where it matters most—right here at home. We are honored to support a facility that will expand access to quality care and strengthen the well-being of Salina and the surrounding communities for generations to come,” said Chris Yohe, Market President of Bennington State Bank.

With construction planning well underway, SFHC invites individuals, families, and businesses across the region to join the Healthy Salina, Healthy Kansas campaign and help build a healthier future for all.

“We are deeply grateful for Bennington State Bank’s leadership and generosity,” said Dr. Kraft. “Every gift—large or small—moves this vision forward. This is truly a community-built project.”

To learn more about the project or how you can support the Healthy Salina, Healthy Kansas campaign, visit https://salinahealth.org/donate or contact Maddie Chandler at [email protected].